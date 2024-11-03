He’s Terminally Ill, And His Parents Won’t Let Him Eat Any Junk Food, So He Told Them That No Amount of Plant-Based Diets Or Home Remedies Are Going To Change The Fact That He’s Dying

This young man is 19-years-old and has a terminal illness. He’s been fighting for the past two years, but now, there is apparently nothing his doctors can do for him anymore.

“I can’t say that it is an easy pill to swallow, but it is what it is,” he admitted.

His parents are having a difficult time accepting that fact, too, which is understandable, especially because he’s their only child. However, he doesn’t like how they’re restricting his diet out of the hope that eating healthy may change his fate.

For some context, right after he received his diagnosis, his parents immediately wanted them all to eat extremely healthy.

“And I was on board because I wanted to do everything I could to fight this, but I just don’t see the point anymore,” he explained.

He is no longer allowed to eat junk food or anything else his parents deem “unhealthy.” On top of that, they want him to drink a bunch of home remedies.

He doesn’t necessarily have an issue with that since he realizes he has nothing to lose. What he’s most tired of is the constant healthy eating, specifically the plant-based diet his parents have him on.

“I just want to have a real double cheeseburger or something, not a plant-based one or just snacks that aren’t fruits and vegetables for once. Things I haven’t had in such a long time,” he reasoned.

He also tried talking to his parents about this just last night, but they didn’t get where he was coming from. Instead, his parents made it seem like he would die sooner if he strayed from a healthy diet and claimed they were only doing what was best for him.

