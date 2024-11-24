His Brother’s Fiancée Said It’d Be Selfish Of His Wife To Start A Family, So He’s No Longer Attending His Brother’s Wedding

This 32-year-old man’s brother will be tying the knot next month. But while he was initially looking forward to the big day, his feelings changed when his brother’s fiancée made some really rude remarks about his wife.

For some context, his wife is 30-years-old and has fibromyalgia, which impacts her energy levels and causes her to need extra support from time to time.

“It’s something we’ve navigated together for years,” he said.

Yet, at a recent family gathering, his brother’s fiancée, who’s 27, decided to comment on his wife’s health. In front of everyone, his soon-to-be sister-in-law claimed it would be “selfish” of her to try to start a family with her condition.

Then, his brother’s fiancée implied that raising a kid with fibromyalgia would be a burden on him, so she suggested that he and his wife “think about adoption instead.”

His wife was understandably mortified and attempted to shrug off the situation at the moment. However, he could tell that she was seriously hurt.

And later, once they left the get-together, his wife broke down crying, talking about how judged and humiliated she felt. This pushed him to call his brother the following day.

“I wasn’t expecting an apology from his fiancée, but I at least hoped my brother would back me up and recognize how hurtful the comment was,” he noted.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. His brother simply defended his fiancée, saying she never meant the remark “that way.” His brother also claimed that she was merely “direct” and told him that he “knows how she is.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.