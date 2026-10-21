If your spouse cheated on you with your best friend, then had the audacity to cry like a baby after you served them with divorce papers, how would you feel?

Three years ago, this woman married her husband, and sadly, she discovered five months ago that he was having an affair with one of her best friends, leaving her heartbroken.

Being betrayed by two of the most important people in her life has nearly destroyed her sanity. She was having brunch with her best friend, who was showing her a photo on her phone that day.

Suddenly, her husband's name appeared at the top of her bestie's device, and she demanded to know why he was sending her texts, as that was too bizarre.

Her best friend stumbled over her words before confessing to sleeping with him!

Next, she called her husband out, who proceeded to deny the affair before confessing and insisting her best friend was the one who put the moves on him. The affair lasted for nine entire months and kicked off just months after she gave birth to a baby girl.

"I'm dealing with a recovering body, a tiny crying baby girl, a traitor husband, and a two-faced friend. I decided to file for divorce," she explained.

"When he was served, he was a mess. According to his mother, he would spend all day crying. He'd send me flowers, write letters, and send texts apologizing and begging for a second chance, but I'm still going through with it."

"The big issue that I have is that he's trying to convince my family to let me drop the divorce, and they're taking his side. My mom, in particular, and my sister. They said that I should forgive my STB ex because it was a mistake, and that my daughter needs both parents living together lovingly because dysfunctional families are a no-no."

deagreez - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman crossing the street

She told her mom she was being mean for trying to get her to back out of the divorce. Her mom argued with her, which really left her jaw on the floor.

She has since moved out of her house with her baby and into an apartment. Her cousin and a couple of her friends have dropped by to see her in her new place.

Her mom is beside herself, but she doesn't care about her mom's feelings. It's so hurtful to her that her mom is on her husband's side, and his mom is on her side.

"I just want this to end. I have a child to raise, and I want out of this nightmare. Has anyone ever [gone] through this before? How did you handle it? First my friend, then my husband, now my mom and sister," she concluded.

I'm sorry, but cheating is a choice; it's not a mistake someone makes, especially for nine months. It's unfortunate that her own mom won't support her, but she's doing the right thing by ditching her husband.

The good news is she doesn't need her mom's permission to move on with her life, so she shouldn't let any of that hold her back.

What advice do you have for her?

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