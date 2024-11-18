His Sister’s Furious That He’s Paying For His Fiancée’s College Tuition But Not Hers

When this 29-year-old man was a kid, he grew up “dirt poor.” He thinks that his parents did their best, but they were a family of five, and money was constantly tight.

They would often have to share meals or leave the lights off in their home for half the month to get by.

So, following high school graduation, he hustled to create a better life for himself. He went to community college before transferring to a good university and simultaneously working full-time.

“I graduated with loans but a solid job in tech. Fast forward a decade, and I’ve got a good income and no debt,” he said.

He’s currently engaged as well, and his fiancée, who’s 26, is also finishing up her college degree. But while she’s been working at the same time, he wanted to help her out due to her busy schedule and the cost of her tuition.

“I offered to pay for her last two semesters, so she could focus and graduate without loans,” he detailed.

His goal was for both of them to start their marriage on “solid ground,” and he didn’t mind lending her a hand.

However, his younger 21-year-old sister is in college, too, and recently found out he was paying his fiancée’s tuition. His sister was livid and freaked out on him, saying that if he could afford to do that, then he should help her out as well.

According to him, his sister has always been “bitter” about the fact that he was able to get out and do well for himself; meanwhile, she and the rest of his family continue to struggle.

