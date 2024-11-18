Her In-Laws Brought Cupcakes She Couldn’t Eat To Her Birthday Party, Since She’s Allergic, And Are Angry That She Didn’t Thank Them

This woman recently turned 40, and to celebrate her birthday, her husband decided to host a dinner with both of their families. Her in-laws also offered to bring some cupcakes, which wound up causing a ton of drama.

For some context, she has a wheat allergy, which her in-laws are aware of. Yet, they’ve already caused her to have allergic reactions on two occasions after inviting her over, claiming they would accommodate her allergy, and feeding her food that contained wheat anyway.

Following those two incidents, she broke out in hives, suffered from diarrhea, and felt really sick. However, for her recent birthday celebration, she tried to give her in-laws the benefit of the doubt.

“When they brought the cupcakes, I thought maybe they had gotten a wheat/gluten-free mix to make some since they are readily available at the grocery store, and it’s for my birthday,” she recalled.

Still, she decided to ask her in-laws just to be safe. To her surprise, not only did they reply “no” to bringing wheat-free cupcakes, but they also acted extremely snarky about it. On top of that, her in-laws stated that they couldn’t always “cater to all these sensitivities.”

“Well, it’s kind of weird to bring someone a birthday gift you know they’re allergic to,” she responded.

This caused her father-in-law to say that there were other people at the celebration, not just her. And honestly, she opted to drop the topic.

She simply didn’t eat the cupcakes. Instead, after they sang Happy Birthday, she blew out the candles on the cupcakes before handing them out to everyone else.

While she tried to move on, though, she noticed that her mother-in-law and father-in-law were being hostile and short toward both her and her husband the whole night. They even left before the rest of their guests.

