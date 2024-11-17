One Of The Earliest Examples Of A Winged Seed Has Been Found In A Chinese Mine

One of the earliest examples of a winged seed has been found in a mine in the Anhui Province of China.

A team of scientists affiliated with a number of different institutions in China was responsible for the discovery.

Throughout the years, seeds have evolved to adapt to changing environments. Many plants have “winged seeds,” which contain features to help them glide through the wind.

These seeds’ structures act like a parachute or helicopter to help disperse them across longer distances, allowing for less competition between them.

Previously, research has shown that the first seeds evolved around 372 to 359 million years ago during the Famennian period.

Fossils indicate that most of the seeds were covered by an extra protective layer called a cupule, so none of them evolved wings.

Sometime later, the first wings started to appear. During the Famennian period, specifically in the Late Devonian, only two plant groups were known to have developed wing-like structures—Warsteinia and Guazia. They had four wings.

In the new study led by Deming Wang, the research team wanted to learn more about the origin and evolution of the wind dispersal strategies of plants on land.

So, they headed to the Jinchuan mine in the Wutong Formation in the Anhui. In the past, fossilized seeds had been discovered in the mine before.

