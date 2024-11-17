Allow The Pasta Queen To Show You Her Golden Rules Of Cooking Pasta

Have you ever heard of the Pasta Queen, Nadia Caterina Munno? Perhaps you have seen her on social media (she goes by @the_pastaqueen on TikTok) or read her latest cookbook, The Pasta Queen: The Art of Italian Cooking.

She’s hilarious, relatable, and known for her easy-to-follow recipes. Nadia was born and raised in Rome, and she’s passionate about showing other people how to make delicious Italian food.

She is also sharing with you her golden rules for cooking pasta so you can make your dishes taste even better.

First, Nadia says you should add salt to your pasta water before you put the pasta in. Her second tip is to make sure you intentionally undercook your pasta, better known as al dente.

She recommends taking your pasta out of the water one minute before it’s supposed to be finished to keep it al dente.

“Overcooking makes the pasta too soft and tasteless,” Nadia explains. “Take it out a minute before.”

Her third tip is to put your pasta into the sauce and mix it in after it is drained.

This helps to ensure your pasta is evenly coated, which you can’t guarantee will happen if you just dump the sauce on top of it.

Her fourth tip is to set aside some of the water you cook your pasta in. She then uses that water in her sauce to make it more creamy.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.