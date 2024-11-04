Pet Squirrel Who Was Famous On Social Media Euthanized After Authorities Seized Him

If you’re active on social media, you may have come across Peanut the squirrel, a beloved pet who quickly rose to internet fame along with his dad, Mark Longo.

Mark has spent the last seven years sharing his adventures with Peanut with the world under the Instagram handle @peanut_the_squirrel12.

Mark posted adorable videos of Peanut featuring him wearing a tiny cowboy hat, jumping through a hula hoop, riding around in the pocket of Mark’s pants, and enjoying a waffle.

Mark also had a raccoon named Fred, who frequently appeared in social media posts alongside Peanut.

Peanut joined Mark’s family after Mark witnessed Peanut’s mom get run over by a car in New York City.

Mark spent the next eight months taking care of Peanut, and he tried to release him back into the wild without success.

Less than two days after Mark released Peanut, he showed up on his porch with half of his tail gone, and Mark realized Peanut wouldn’t make it out in the wild. It was then that he re-welcomed Peanut into his home.

Mark and his wife moved to upstate New York and were inspired by Peanut to start P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary last year with a mission of helping homeless and neglected animals.

Last Wednesday, officers with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation showed up at Mark’s home in Pine City, and they confiscated Peanut and Fred.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.