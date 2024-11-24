She Called An Ambulance After Her Brother Let Her Teen Daughter’s Friend Drink So Much She Got Alcohol Poisoning

This 38-year-old woman is a mom to a 15-year-old girl named Emma. For Emma’s birthday this year, they had a little party at their home.

Emma invited her best friend, Mia, and a couple of their loved ones. Her 45-year-old brother Evan was in attendance and pitched in with the party.

“Emma adores Evan—he’s the “cool” uncle who’s always joking around and treating her like an adult,” she explained.

“I’ve always been uneasy about how permissive he is, but I never imagined he’d cross such a massive line.”

The night was off to an excellent start, full of snacks, laughter, and music. She expected her brother to make sure everything stayed fine as she ducked off to complete some of her work.

One hour later, she went to check up on Emma, Evan, and Mia after they were nowhere to be found in the house.

She was tipped off by one of the partygoers that the trio was playing board games in Emma’s room. She didn’t think that sounded right, so she went upstairs to find them.

“What I walked into made my stomach drop,” she said. “Mia was half-passed out, slumped on the bed in Emma’s room, barely able to sit up and throwing up all over herself.”

“Emma and Evan were hovering over her, both panicked and trying to keep her awake. I immediately demanded to know what had happened.”

