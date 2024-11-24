Her Brother Owes Her $5,000 Yet Spends Thousands Living His Luxury Life, So She Wants To Skip His Birthday Party

Two years ago, this 27-year-old woman loaned her 25-year-old brother $5,000. Back then, he lost his job and began to struggle with money.

He told her he would use the cash to afford his rent and a few additional expenses. She jumped in to help him, as she adores her little brother. She also was doing great financially at the time, so it didn’t hurt her to assist him.

They didn’t draw up an official contract for the loan, but her brother gave her his word that he would return the money to her in one year.

Well, it’s now been two, and she hasn’t been paid a dime. Initially, she didn’t press the issue, as she felt it would make things weird between them.

When the year was up, she questioned her brother about when he could repay her, and he would give her various, hazy excuses.

“But here’s what’s really bothering me: he’s clearly not struggling anymore,” she explained. “In fact, he’s living way better than I am!”

“Over the last year, his Instagram has been nothing but pictures of vacations, fancy dinners, designer clothes, and nights out at expensive clubs.”

“He even bought himself a brand-new watch that I know costs thousands. Meanwhile, I’ve been waiting for any sign he’s going to pay me back.”

A week ago, her brother invited her to his upcoming birthday bash. His party’s being held at this luxury rooftop city venue.

