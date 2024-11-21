Travis Kelce’s Probably Eating His Mom’s Famous Dinner Rolls For Thanksgiving, And Here’s How To Make Them

It was last fall when Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce’s little brother, made an appearance on the YouTube show called Mythical Kitchen.

In that episode, Jason spilled the beans about a dish that appears on their Thanksgiving table every year – his mom’s dinner rolls, which are famous in their family.

Apparently, Mama Kelce likes to switch up the meat she makes for Thanksgiving, but she forever makes those dinner rolls, which Jason refers to as the “Mama Kelce Dinner Rolls.”

Mama Kelce based her dinner rolls on a 54-year-old recipe that won the Pillsbury Bake-Off, called the Magic Marshmallow Crescent Puffs.

So, chances are good Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will be enjoying these bad boys in just a week if they’re going to Mama Kelce’s house. Let’s get into how you can make them, too!

Ingredients For The Rolls:

2 cans of crescent roll dough (each can is 8 ounces)

16 large marshmallows

1/4 cup melted butter (melt this in a little bowl)

1/4 cup sugar

2 Tablespoons of flour

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

Ingredients For The Glaze:

2 or 3 teaspoons of milk

1/4 cup chopped nuts

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

