24-year-old Raven Luckett from Evansville, Indiana, recently landed herself in the Vanderburgh County Jail at 1:33 in the morning after authorities say she threatened to allow her dog to attack the police officers who pulled her over for driving drunk with kids in the car.

On November 6th, Raven’s own brother actually called to make a report that she was driving while drinking, and a 14-year-old and 4-year-old children were in the car along with her and her dog.

It’s not clear at this time if the children were Raven’s or what their relation to her was.

Raven was at her brother’s home before getting in her car and driving off. Officers managed to locate Raven at a local gas station, where she was sitting behind the wheel of her running car.

Authorities say she was clearly intoxicated, as she was slurring her words.

She also rambled on about topics police officers didn’t ask her about, smelled like alcohol, and her eyes appeared glossy.

Raven declined to take the field sobriety tests, and she failed to show any concern for the two minor children in the car.

Instead, she was only worried about her big dog, and as she was being placed in a patrol car, she tried to get her dog, Mya, to attack the police officers.

Raven said Mya was vicious and screamed for the officers not to take Mya from her. Officers uncovered an open bottle of alcohol in the driver’s side door of Raven’s car.

