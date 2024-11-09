She Vanished After Leaving Work In 2000, And Her Remains Were Found In A Wooded Area Over Two Years Later, But Her Killer Remains At Large

After graduating from Englewood High School in 1990, Tina McQuaig went on to marry her high school sweetheart, William Ottis McQuaig, four years later in November 1994.

Together, the happy couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world in May 1995.

Yet, at just 27-years-old, Tina disappeared in 2000, leaving behind her 4-year-old son and many unanswered questions.

At the time she vanished, she and her family lived outside of Baldwin, Florida. Tina also worked as a pharmacy technician at Shands Jacksonville Hospital, which is now UF Health Jacksonville.

March 15, 2000, the day Tina went missing, started off quite normally. That morning, she dropped her son off at her sister-in-law’s home at about 7:00 a.m. Afterward, Tina left and drove to work, arriving for her shift at the hospital at 8:28 a.m.

She was described as happy and upbeat that day by her coworkers, and in the late afternoon, she finished work as usual.

Tina was seen on surveillance cameras leaving the hospital at 4:49 p.m. She exited an elevator in the parking garage, entered her 1992 blue Nissan Sentra, and drove off. Yet, the young mother never made it home.

Her husband ultimately contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and reported her missing when she didn’t show up by 6:00 p.m.

Then, four days after she vanished, a friend saw Tina’s car in a Walmart parking lot located at 6830 Normandy Boulevard on March 19, 2000. She reportedly did not typically shop at that Walmart.

