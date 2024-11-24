She Vanished In 1996, And A Year Later, Her Jawbone Was Mailed To A Reporter Along With An Anonymous Letter

In 1996, Laura Cecere, an Army Sergeant at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, vanished without a trace.

She was the only female instructor at the Sabalauski Air Assault School and had served overseas during the Gulf War.

She was known to be a strong, athletic, and hardworking young woman when she disappeared at only 25-years-old.

Laura was last seen alive on surveillance footage at an ATM inside a Walmart Supercenter on Fort Campbell Boulevard. She’d left work early to go home and feed her dogs before she disappeared.

She was reported missing by her family members on December 6, 1996. Then, on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1996, her truck was found abandoned in the Concord Village Apartments parking lot located on West Concord Drive. The parking lot was less than one mile away from the Walmart.

As the investigation into her disappearance was underway, police conducted multiple searches in Sumner County. They never found her body.

After almost a year had passed and little clues to Laura’s case had been uncovered, her mother was on a Hopkinsville cable television station and pleaded for any viewers with information to come forward.

Then, during the summer of 1997, a reporter at the television station reportedly received an anonymous letter that claimed Laura was dead and buried in Gallatin County, Tennessee. The letter was given to the police, and Laura’s mother continued to beg for information from viewers on air.

Later that same summer, a news reporter for the television station then received a jarring package in the mail. It contained a jawbone with a tag that read “Cecere,” as well as a letter claiming that Laura was dead and the jawbone was meant to give her family closure.

