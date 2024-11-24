The internet is not just for memes and funny cat videos. For adults over 50, spending time online could be the secret to happier and healthier golden years.

Among adults aged 50 or older, internet use has been linked to a reduction in depressive symptoms and better mental health, according to researchers from the City University of Hong Kong and the University of Hong Kong.

Mental health problems among middle-aged and older adults have become a major public health concern worldwide.

For example, in 2019, around 14 percent of people aged 55 and older experienced mental health disorders like depression.

In a new study, the researchers examined data from six surveys across 23 high and middle-income countries, including the United States, England, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, and China. The data from these surveys was collected between 2008 and 2021.

They looked at a total of 87,559 participants and found that internet use led to better self-reported health and fewer depressive symptoms. Those with memory-related illnesses or psychological disorders were excluded from the study.

The higher the frequency of internet use, the better mental health outcomes were. More specifically, the participants who used the internet daily or weekly claimed to have fewer symptoms of depression than those who did not use the internet at all.

For the most part, the researchers found positive associations between internet use and depressive symptoms. However, negative associations were observed in participants who were 65 years of age or older.

They were also unmarried, had higher education, lower wealth, less social contact, were currently employed, physically inactive, drank less than once a week, and had disabilities in daily living activities or chronic conditions.

