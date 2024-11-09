She Went Off On Her Sister For Suggesting She’s Getting Married Because Of A Secret Pregnancy

This 22-year-old girl and her now-fiancé, who’s 26, began dating three years ago, back when she was 19. He was her first boyfriend, too.

But, while many people go through plenty of breakups before finding “the one,” she didn’t have to. Her fiancé just proposed to her in early October, and she was thrilled to say yes.

Then, she decided to announce her engagement to her family at their Halloween party this year.

“Everyone seemed to be excited and congratulated him and me,” she recalled.

The only person who had some hesitations was her 34-year-old sister, who wound up pulling her aside to talk later that night. Her sister also proceeded to ask whether she was pregnant.

“My sister was concerned that we were moving too fast and the only reason we were engaged is because I could be pregnant,” she detailed.

She was extremely offended that her sister would insinuate that and blew up on her, telling her sister that “some women in life can still get the ring before the baby.”

Her sister claimed that she was only asking out of concern, yet the damage was done since her sister ultimately walked away with an attitude.

“And after that, I told my fiancé I wanted to leave and gave her the stank eye out the door,” she said.

