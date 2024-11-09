She Has Recordings Of Her Husband Talking To His Married Mistress And Wants To Post Them On Social Media

This woman and her husband have been married for five years, but their relationship has been far from sunshine and rainbows.

According to her, her husband has put her through the wringer, particularly ever since she found out he was both cheating on her and an addict.

“None of which I signed up for. I have been faithful and true to him,” she said.

Despite that, she claimed that her husband has been “horribly” abusive to her financially and emotionally. And even though she actually forgave him for his infidelity about one year ago, she knows that he’s continued cheating on her.

The only problem is that she doesn’t have any proof. All she has concrete evidence of is her husband talking to one specific girl, his “mistress,” who he’s known for much of his adult life.

Apparently, that girl is married and cheats with her husband. Obviously, her husband also does the same thing to her.

“So I told him I wanted a divorce a couple of months ago. We are still living together but looking to get divorced,” she explained.

But before they officially split up, she’s tempted to expose her husband’s cheating ways on social media for everyone to see.

For some context, she is currently logged into his TikTok account, and he has no idea. He originally set up the account using her email, and she thinks he forgot about that.

