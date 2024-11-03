She’s Embarrassed To Tell Her Boyfriend They’re So Poor They Need To Start Using A Food Bank

This 37-year-old woman has a side business and a job on top of it. This time of year is incredibly slow for her business, so she’s practically earning nothing off of it right now.

Not too long ago, she switched to a higher-paying job with regular hours. Half of her paycheck will be coming in on the 15th of the month, and the full portion of her paycheck will be deposited to her on the 29th.

Unfortunately, her last paycheck from her old job only amounted to four hours, and she used the money she got from that two days ago to pay down some of her bills.

She has $80 left in her bank account, and she still needs to try to pay some additional bills, purchase dog food, and buy groceries for herself and her 38-year-old boyfriend.

She has requested that her boyfriend be careful with his spending habits this month, as she doesn’t have an extra dime to her name currently.

“I spent the day yesterday looking for loose cash around the house and taking in bottles and cans to pay a little more on bills,” she explained.

“The BF did fill up my gas tank so I could get to work for the next little while. Yes, my BF should chip in more with the bills.”

“He doesn’t. Yes, it’s a problem I’m working on. Either way, it doesn’t solve my immediate problem. Food.”

A food bank close to where she is will let her apply for food, but the thing is, she will need to provide her ID and her boyfriend’s, too, in order to qualify.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.