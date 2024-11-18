She’s Not Attending Her Best Friend’s Wedding Since She Can’t Support Her Marrying A Cheater

This 30-year-old woman and her best friend Sarah, who’s 29, have been close ever since they were in college, and she’s always been there to support Sarah.

However, after dating a 32-year-old guy named Tom for three years, Sarah got engaged a few months ago, and she doesn’t exactly agree with their relationship anymore.

“He’s a decent guy, but I’ve always had reservations about him, mostly because he’s not the nicest person when things don’t go his way,” she detailed.

“I’ve never said anything to Sarah because I didn’t want to overstep.”

Well, that all changed when she found out Tom had cheated on Sarah last year, and her best friend confided in her.

Sarah had learned about the infidelity via Tom’s phone when he accidentally left the device unlocked. Her best friend was understandably devastated, given the fact their relationship was serious, and they’d already discussed the idea of tying the knot at that point.

Tom owned up to the cheating, claimed it was a mistake, and apologized to Sarah. According to her best friend, Tom even cried, swore he’d never do it again, and begged her to stay with him.

Sarah wound up forgiving him, so they got back together and are now set to get married.

When she heard about what happened, she was beyond shocked and shared her concerns with Sarah, saying she didn’t believe she’d ever be able to trust someone after they cheated.

