She’s Ready To Divorce Her Husband After Finding Out She’s Not The First Girl He Ever Slept With

Six years ago, this woman met her husband after a mutual friend connected them, and four years ago, they tied the knot.

All along, she assumed that she was the first girl her husband ever slept with, and he was her first as well.

“I loved to tell people that we waited for each other,” she explained. “He was my soulmate, or so I thought.”

A week ago, she and her husband were hanging out with their friends Todd and Molly and playing a fun game together (Todd is actually her husband’s oldest friend).

She and her husband were winning the game, which was clearly based on who knew the most about their significant other.

They then got to the question of who was the first person you ever slept with while having to name them.

She wrote her husband’s name, of course, and her husband wrote her name. She couldn’t help but giggle, but then Todd got angry and insisted that it was time for her husband to tell her the truth.

She fired back that it was the honest truth; she was the first girl to ever be with her husband. After all, he confirmed this to be true over the years.

Todd then blurted out that her husband slept with a girl in high school named Jennifer while her husband tried to make Todd be quiet.

