Ever Since His Ex-Wife Found Out He Moved On To Date His Coworker, She Can’t Stop Harassing Him

Eight months ago, this 39-year-old man got divorced from his 38-year-old ex-wife. His ex-wife was unable to have children, so that’s why they never got that opportunity to have kids together.

As for him, he has always wanted to be a dad, but the topic of children isn’t what led to the demise of their marriage. Instead, it was something totally different than that.

Overall, their marriage was rock solid, but throughout the last couple of years, everything went sideways.

Honestly, he says things were so bad in their marriage towards the end, and he wasn’t able to deal anymore. It was then that he decided to file for divorce.

He’s moved on and is currently dating his 25-year-old female coworker. He’s having a great time with her, and he’s genuinely happy.

She’s a much better catch than his ex-wife, and he’s excited about this next chapter in his life with a new girl on his arm.

“She’s much more attractive, intelligent, and kind-hearted than my ex-wife ever was,” he explained.

“However, ever since I started this new relationship, my ex-wife has been constantly harassing me, asking why I moved on so quickly, accusing me of cheating during our marriage, and repeatedly reminding me of how terrible a husband I was to her.”

“It honestly feels like she’s losing it. I’m really tempted to just cut off all contact with her because I can’t keep dealing with this, but at the same time, I feel like I’m obligated to listen to her until she works through whatever she’s going through, even though it’s draining.”

