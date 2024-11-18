This Guide Dog Nonprofit Is Seeking Volunteers To Help Them Raise 70 Puppies

Leader Dogs for the Blind is a nonprofit based in Rochester Hills, Michigan, that provides guide dogs to people who are blind or visually impaired.

They also offer additional services, like a summer camp for teens, and all of their offerings are free for their clients.

On April 4th, 1939, three members of the Uptown Lions Club of Detroit created Leader Dogs for the Blind.

The members were motivated to create the nonprofit after one of their fellow Lion Club members, Dr. Glenn “Doc” Wheeler, wished to get a guide dog after losing his sight.

So, a little farm was purchased for just a dollar, and it later grew into the 14-acre piece of property the organization still sits on today.

“The first class graduated in October 1939 at the cost of $600 per client/dog team,” Leader Dogs for the Blind explained on their website.

“Clients were charged $150, a practice that was ended in 1958 when we made our services free of charge to clients, opening the door to everyone in need regardless of ability to pay. All services are still provided free of charge.”

Currently, Leader Dogs for the Blind is seeking volunteers to help them raise close to 70 puppies that will grow up to be guide dogs, helping the visually impaired and blind regain their sense of independence.

Next month and throughout January, the puppies will be available for fostering, and they’re looking for loving individuals or families to help them raise these babies until they go back to Leader Dogs for the Blind to start their training process.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.