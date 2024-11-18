Two Weeks After Her Wedding, She’s Leaving Her Husband Since He Complained To His Friend That She Forced Him To Get Married

Two weeks ago, this 25-year-old woman walked down the aisle and got married to her 26-year-old husband.

She’s never been the kind of girl who was obsessed over her future wedding, and so it wasn’t something they discussed at length.

Recently, she was playing Candy Crush on her husband’s iPad when some text message notifications popped up from one of his friends.

She opened up the messages and found out that her husband had complained to his friend that she forced him to marry her.

He admitted that he feels “stuck” and that he never even wished to get married to her. What’s weird is that she didn’t recognize the name of this friend of his.

And by the way, her husband sobbed with happiness when they got married while insisting it was the best day ever for him.

Her husband went on to share three separate posts on social media about their wedding day, so she’s shocked to hear that he wasn’t into it at all.

“I’m numb,” she explained. “I don’t feel like I forced him. I only brought it up once on Valentine’s Day a few years ago, asking him if he even wanted marriage.”

“I don’t feel like there was ever any pressure on him to marry me. I confronted him. He said he felt like if he didn’t marry me, I would leave him.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.