5 Christmas Presents You Can Make For Your Dog

ksuksa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

What Are You Getting Your Dog For Christmas This Year?

In my household, people aren’t the only ones who receive gifts for the important times of the year, like birthdays or Christmas.

If your family is like that, too, and you’re still on the hunt for what to get your dog, why not try making some holiday presents for them?

Here Are 5 Christmas Presents You Can Make For Your Best Friend

TikTok – @thezcattledogs and @polka_dot_loki

Here are 5 things I’m making for my Chihuahuas to make the season more merry and bright for them!

1. Christmas Crackers

TikTok – @polka_dot_loki

TikToker @polka_dot_loki takes the idea of traditional Christmas crackers and turns them into enrichment toys for her Dalmatian! You need toilet paper tubes (or paper towel tubes cut down to that size), squares of fleece (or tissue paper), your dog’s favorite dried treats, and wrapping paper.

Take a piece of your dog’s favorite treat, cut them into pieces, and place them on a square of fleece. Roll it up and then stuff it inside of the paper tube. Repeat the process until you have a couple done.

Next, get your wrapping paper, cut a piece to fit the tube, and then wrap it around the tube. You can twist the edges of the wrapping paper closed – you do not need to tape it shut. When you’re done, give the crackers to your dog to rip up and enjoy!

2. Christmas Tree Treats

TikTok – @thezcattledogs

TikTok @thezcattledogs has a fun way to make Christmas tree dog treats your dog will love! You need to add a small container of plain Greek yogurt into a bowl, then mix in a spoonful of Spirulina.

Add the yogurt and Spirulina into a sandwich bag, and cut one of the corners off to turn it into a piping bag. Take a cookie sheet, line it with parchment paper, and lay out three jerky treats on there.

Pipe the yogurt and Spirulina over the jerky treats, so it resembles a Christmas tree shape. To finish, sprinkle on another smaller treat to look like little ornaments. If you have a white-colored favorite supplement for your dog, you can sprinkle that on top, too, to give a snowy appearance. Place the treats in the freezer for three hours, then let your dog have them as a snack.

3. No-Sew Christmas Bandana

TikTok – @gilmoresgirl14

TikToker @gilmoresgirl14 has a great way to make your dog a Christmas bandana with no sewing required. You need a Christmas-themed piece of fabric, like a plaid, cut into a triangle.

Iron the top of your triangle so it folds over on itself. Use fabric glue to tack that edge down. Next, take pompom trim, cut it down to size, and glue that to the bottom two sides of your triangle. You’re done!

If you happen to have a Cricut, you can personalize the bandana with your dog’s name!

4. Snowflake Treats

TikTok – @jadethesablegsd

TikToker @jadethesablegsd has a fun snowflake treat recipe. To make it, put 2 Tablespoons of peanut butter into a bowl, but make sure it doesn’t contain xylitol, which is a sugar substitute that’s toxic to dogs.

Add 1/4 a cup of pureed pumpkin, 1 egg, and 1 cup of oat flour. Mix everything together well. Roll your dough into ball shapes, then press each one into a baking-safe silicone mold (she picked out a snowflake-shaped one). Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. When it’s done, remove the dough from the molds and allow it to cool completely before moving on.

Put 1/2 a cup of unsweetened yogurt chips into a bowl and microwave it until it’s melted, but make sure you stir it every 10 seconds until then. You can add a bit of coconut oil if it looks too dry. Put a bit of the yogurt icing into the silicone mold (obviously, make sure it’s clean before you do it), then place the cookies back in the molds. Stick it in the fridge until it hardens up, and then you can let your dog taste-test it!

5. Advent Calendar

TikTok – @lifeontrend

Ok, ok, this is a mix of DIY and purchasing little gifts for your dog. Pamela Rinn, who goes by @lifeontrend on TikTok, cleverly made her dog an advent calendar for the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

She bought little gift boxes shaped like gingerbread houses, put them together, and then filled each one with a different toy before tying ribbons through the tops and hanging them on a wooden ladder. She then helped her dog open them up. How cute is that?