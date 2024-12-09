He Dumped His Girlfriend After She Asked Him To Stop Paying For His Ex’s Daughter To Attend Private School, So He Could Pay For Her Kids Instead

Volodymyr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 44-year-old man has two sons with his ex, who are now 18 and 16. His ex has a 14-year-old daughter, and he is not her biological father: her dad passed away a decade ago.

His sons adore their little sister and fawn all over her. So, while he’s not this girl’s dad, he treats her the same as his own children.

“I grew up as the only kid of my parent’s union with half-siblings, and I was treated like an outsider,” he explained.

“So, when he died, I stepped into a sort of “uncle” role for her. All three kids go to a rather expensive private school. I pay the tuition for all three.”

Three years ago, he started dating his 37-year-old girlfriend, and a year ago, she moved in with him since she was facing eviction and didn’t have the money for an apartment of her own.

His girlfriend has two kids from a previous relationship, a 10-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter, but they mainly live with their own dad.

His girlfriend’s kids come over on the weekends, whereas his kids are not around on Saturdays and Sundays due to their activities, jobs, and girlfriends. So, his kids and his girlfriend’s kids haven’t spent a significant amount of time together.

Now, his girlfriend works at the private school his kids attend, and although she makes awful money, she does get a huge discount on sending her kids to the private school, as that’s an employee perk.

His girlfriend’s ex pitched in the remaining amount for the private school tuition, and her ex does pay his girlfriend child support on top of it.

Volodymyr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Well, her ex’s business imploded a while back, and he had a significant decrease in his income,” he added.

“They went to court, and the court decreased his child support significantly. He also is no longer paying the remainder. This means my GF needs to make it up, or [her] kids go to public school. That isn’t really possible for her.”

His girlfriend then requested that he pay for her kids to attend private school, but he’s on a budget, and he has to stick to it.

If his girlfriend was truly experiencing an emergency, he would help her in a heartbeat, but private school tuition is a luxury to him.

His girlfriend then mentioned he could stop paying for his ex’s daughter’s tuition, and then he would have money to pay for her kids.

She argued that his ex’s daughter isn’t truly his family, so her kids should get to “benefit” from his money instead of this girl.

He told his girlfriend he’s not going to do that, so she left to go stay with her mom and dad and hasn’t spoken to him in an entire week.

He’s already done a lot for his girlfriend financially, like buying her a new car and paying for her daughter to get braces.

He also pays for all of their utilities, rent, and groceries without expecting his girlfriend to contribute money to that.

He owns a small business and can’t exactly predict what he makes every month, so paying for his girlfriend’s kids to keep going to private school would force him to use his rainy day fund.

Well, after thinking it over, he decided to dump his girlfriend. He felt the private school tuition fiasco revealed her true nature.

“She is moving out in a month,” he continued. “Likely, her kids will have to go [to] public school in a different district because the few apartments in our district are way too expensive for her.”

“She is [angry] and asked me to reconsider multiple times. I think this is for the best. She asked if she could use my address so they could go to the local public school next semester.”

“My understanding is that [it] can potentially be considered fraud and land me in legal trouble, so I said “no.” She says not only am I forcing her kids to change schools mid-school year, [but] they will have to go to a school where they do not know any kids. They at least are friends with kids in the local public schools.”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read