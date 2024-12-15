He Forced His Stepson To Move Out After He Played A Prank On Him And Ruined His Work Files

Jacob Lund - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Five years ago, this 48-year-old man tied the knot with his 45-year-old wife, Karen. Karen has a 22-year-old son named Dylan from a past relationship.

While he’s never been the closest with Dylan, they get along well, and he even helped pay for Dylan’s college education.

Dylan just graduated and moved into their house as he tries to find a job. Everything was going well with Dylan at home until he began hanging out with a few friends who are really into pranking people.

“A couple of weeks ago, while Karen was out of town visiting her sister, Dylan decided it would be funny to prank me by wrapping all of my work supplies—computer, files, even my chair—in duct tape,” he explained.

“I work from home, and this was the morning of a big presentation I had spent weeks preparing. I lost it. The tape was impossible to remove without ruining some of my files, and I had to scramble to piece together my presentation.”

“When I confronted Dylan, he laughed and said, “It’s just a joke, chill out.” I told him that this wasn’t funny and that his lack of respect for my work was unacceptable. He brushed me off and acted like I was overreacting.”

After Karen returned home, he filled her in on what Dylan did and mentioned he didn’t want Dylan to keep living with them since Dylan was so disrespectful to his property and himself.

He insisted Dylan had to find somewhere else to live. Dylan packed his belongings up and left to go to one of his friend’s houses.

Karen is currently livid with him and believes he’s being cruel for forcing Dylan out of the house. Karen feels Dylan is only “a kid” and thinks he needs to be more sympathetic to the fact that he made a silly slipup.

Jacob Lund – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Dylan has since apologized, but I told him he needs to learn that actions have consequences. Karen thinks I’m being petty and putting my pride above family, but I feel like this is about respect,” he continued.

He’s left wondering if he is being a jerk for not allowing Dylan to come back to their house.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read