He Went Ballistic On His Son For Cheating On His Bedridden Pregnant Wife

This 47-year-old man and his 48-year-old wife have three children together, and their oldest one is 28. He admits that he and his wife had a couple of missteps in parenting their oldest son, but he was unexpected, and they had him when they were super young themselves.

He and his wife were juggling jobs and schoolwork, and their oldest son always proved to be problematic. Over the years, he and his wife worked to correct their mistakes, and their son was able to overcome the troubles he had experienced during his childhood.

Then, when their son tied the knot with his 25-year-old wife, they were overjoyed. They believe their daughter-in-law is an amazing young woman who can really bring out the most wonderful qualities in their son.

Earlier this year, their daughter-in-law announced her pregnancy, and he cannot wait to meet this baby, as this will be his first grandchild.

Their daughter-in-law is currently considered “at-risk,” and she is now bedridden. She is really not allowed to get out of bed, so he, his wife, and his younger girls (who are 21 and 17) have been doing everything to help her.

They are the only support system their daughter-in-law has, and he was expecting his son to prove that he could be the biggest cheerleader in her time of need.

Several weeks back, their daughter-in-law called them, and she was extremely upset. They hurried to her side, concerned that something was terribly wrong with the baby.

As soon as they got there, their daughter-in-law handed their son’s tablet over, and there were tons of steamy messages between him and some random girl.

As they kept reading, they saw their son was trash-talking his wife to this girl and accused his wife of faking her entire pregnancy being risky.

Their son went on to say that his wife is ugly, bloated, and covered in stretch marks, and he can’t wait to leave her for this other girl once she has the baby.

He also complained about them in the messages. It turns out that their son not only talked to this other girl, but he physically cheated with her as well.

He was livid to uncover that his son was sleeping around instead of doing anything possible to help out his pregnant wife.

He and his wife packed up their daughter-in-law’s things and brought her over to stay with them. They expected their son to reach out to her and see how she was doing, but their son didn’t do that.

For two entire days, their daughter-in-law stayed with them without their son checking on her. His youngest daughter took time off from school, and his wife stayed home from work to help out.

Fed up with his son, he stormed over to his apartment, where he was just sitting there playing video games.

“I went ballistic. I told him I couldn’t believe what a piece of [trash] I raised and that this is no way to treat your family,” he explained.

“He just kind of shrugged and said that we’ve always treated him like [trash] anyway, so this was all our fault, and she was cheating on him first. I asked how did he know and did he have any proof.”

His son spewed out the most insane excuses, so he called him out, and then he got more and more livid. He took his son’s gaming console and slammed it into the wall. His son retaliated by kicking off the side mirror on his car as he drove off.

When he arrived home, his wife was hysterically sobbing, as their son had already phoned her up to scream at her before he got back.

His son also said crazy things, like they “kidnapped his wife.” His son wants him to pay to replace the gaming console he broke, even though he purchased it as a birthday gift.

One day later, his own mom called him up since his son had filled her in on the drama. His mom berated him for choosing his daughter-in-law over his own flesh and blood.

He told his mom off, especially since she created a world of problems for him as a kid, and she always swept it under the rug when his stepdad and dad acted deplorably.

So it was hilarious to him that his mom was freaking out on him for actually doing the right thing and not abandoning his daughter-in-law, who has nobody.

His mom wouldn’t stand down, so he hung up on her. This all occured weeks ago, and his daughter-in-law is beside herself.

She’s still at his house, and he and his family watch TV with her, include her in all their meals, and do everything they can to cheer her up, but she’s heartbroken.

His son is threatening to divorce his daughter-in-law while throwing it in her face that she’s about to be a single mom who nobody will ever love unless she comes home.

He finally told his daughter-in-law to block his son because it was getting so ugly, and he and his wife have had to block their son as well.

He and his wife have made it clear to her that they will always be on her side and pick her over their son. While his daughter-in-law is full of gratitude, she’s still devastated.

As for his own mom, she’s still going on and on about how family is more important than anything, but he doesn’t agree.

“Maybe we weren’t the best parents to my son, as we left him with my mom a lot as we had to go to school and work, and maybe he felt neglected, and maybe that was why he was acting out,” he continued.

“But still, I just can’t excuse treating the woman he supposedly loves this way, making up what I’m pretty sure are total lies about her and not even trying to apologize or make any sort of amends.”

“So [forget] blood – I choose the DIL who has been nothing but loving and wonderful to all of us and needs us now over the son who’s been difficult and has now turned into the worst piece of [junk] adult. So there – I said it.”

He’s pretty sure he hates his son, and his son is a terrible human being. He is worried that perhaps this does have to do with his parenting style, but he doesn’t want to have anything to do with his son.

However, he’s left wondering if his mom is right and he should be standing by his son instead of his daughter-in-law.

