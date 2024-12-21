Her Boyfriend Admitted He Has No Interest In Marrying Her, But That’s Something She Really Wants

For three years so far, this 45-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is two years older than she is.

They have each been previously married to other people, and at the beginning of their relationship, they were upfront about their goals for the future.

Considering their ages, they did not want to waste their time if they weren’t on the same page about certain things.

Marriage was a topic of discussion back then, and they unanimously agreed that they would like to get married again one day.

They planned on waiting for some time before tying the knot, as they wanted to ensure that everything between them was solid.

Additionally, they have children, so they didn’t want to jump into getting married only to have it end in disaster.

“He used to joke “You know I’d marry you tomorrow if I could,” she explained. “We have talked all things wedding [and] even know the first song and the cake flavors, who we would invite, the location type, everything.”

She patiently waited over the years for him to propose, and she couldn’t help but wonder if that moment would happen when they went out to romantic dinners or if he asked her to dress up nicely for something.

Last week, her boyfriend seemed pretty distant, so they had a chat, and he admitted that marriage is no longer important to him.

She questioned him if he would like to marry her, and he said no, that’s really not in the cards for him at this time.

Since he didn’t give her a timeline and just shut the conversation down like that, it seems like he doesn’t intend to ever marry her.

“I admit I was devastated. He talked about not wanting to be the center of attention and all the money it would cost,” she said.

She doesn’t want a lavish wedding; she just wants to be married to her boyfriend. She has no problem walking down to the local courthouse.

She would love to have an amazing wedding dress and lovely wedding cake and have a first dance with her husband, but she would give up those dreams of being married to her boyfriend in a heartbeat.

She brought up going to the courthouse and skipping out on any festivities, but her boyfriend told her no again to getting married.

“I want that bit of paper; I want a husband. I don’t want to correct people when they presume we’re married,” she added.

“We’re both financially equal, so nothing to do with that, and I’d happily sign any kind of prenup. I understand his opinion on it has changed; that’s not his fault. He couldn’t predict how he felt in the future, but mine hasn’t changed, and [I] feel like I’ve been waiting for something that now will never happen.”

“Other than this one thing, he is my perfect man. We enjoy each other’s company. We rarely fight or have disagreements. We are completely in love, and more than anything, he has been an amazing dad to my kids. I feel empty, and I don’t know how to get past this.”

She’s left wondering if she should desperately attempt to forget that her boyfriend feels this way about marriage in an effort to get over it.

She sobs every time she sees a wedding or someone get engaged in TV shows after her boyfriend confessed to her that he no longer wants to marry her, so this truly is important.

She feels like she has to grieve the fact that she won’t ever get to be her boyfriend’s wife.

