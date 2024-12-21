Her Boyfriend Excluded Her From Christmas In Aspen Since His Family Believes She’s A Gold Digger

For the last three years, this 36-year-old woman has been dating her 46-year-old boyfriend, who lives in New York.

She’s gotten close to his loved ones, and she assumed she had a wonderful bond with them all, such as his mom and dad.

Her boyfriend is divorced and has three children from that marriage, and she pitches in to help him out with his kids all the time.

“I’ve spent years trying to build something meaningful with him, believing we were serious about our future together,” she explained.

“But recently, he told me he’s spending Christmas with his family in Aspen, Colorado, and here’s the kicker: I’m not invited. When I asked why, he said it’s because his parents believe I’m a gold digger from Russia.”

The only fair thing about that statement is that, yes, she is Russian. But she comes from an excellent family, and she’s not into her boyfriend for money at all.

It destroyed her to be excluded from Christmas because her boyfriend’s mom and dad think so little of her. Her boyfriend hardly made an effort to stand up against his family, and he didn’t even attempt to do something for the holidays with her.

She feels so hurt that she is honestly questioning if she should continue dating her boyfriend at all.

“Not only is it deeply offensive and unfair, but I also feel completely betrayed. I thought I had a good relationship with his family, and it hurts to know they think this of me,” she added.

“After three years of investing my time and emotions into this relationship, this makes me question everything. I feel like absolute crap right now.”

“Is this a red flag I can’t ignore? Should I walk away, or is there a way to salvage this?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read