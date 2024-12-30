Her Married Coworker Sent Her A Text Saying He Wants To Be More Than Friends And Wakes Up In The Middle Of The Night Thinking About Her

TheVisualsYouNeed - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

One of the most awkward situations you can find yourself in is assuming you’re great friends with someone who clearly wants more out of your relationship.

Yesterday morning, this 48-year-old woman wished she was still dreaming when she noticed her 51-year-old married male coworker had sent her a text.

She’s been close to him for the last five years, and she fully assumed that things between them were nothing more than platonic.

She feels so hurt that he would do something like this to her, and it made her extra upset that he threw in his text message that he doesn’t believe his confessing his feelings for her should “come as a shock.”

Well, it is horrifying to her, as she didn’t think they were anything more than friends. They work with one another on a daily basis in the exact same department, and she knows she has never once sent him mixed signals to lead him on.

So, this is what his text said:

5 years. For the past 5 years, since [the] day that we had lunch at Buffalo Wild Wings, I have not been able to get you off my mind. It was really bad about 2 years ago when I would have given up everything I had just to have dinner with you, but I find that recently, it is happening again.

To wake up in the middle of the night thinking about you is both confusing and exciting. I’m pretty sure none of this will come as a shock to you, but I’m telling you because I have needed to get it off my chest for years now, and I know I need to stop before it causes any issues at work. I’m always comfortable telling you anything and since I won’t be seeing as much of you as in the past now that we are downstairs, I thought I would end the year by letting you know.

Your sense of humor, confidence, strength, independence, motivation, risk-taking, etc., makes it hard for me to hold in telling you how beautiful I find you every time I see you. Every day, there is something different that has me realizing just how special you are. I hope 2025 brings you the health and happiness that you deserve.

TheVisualsYouNeed – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She says that five years ago, when they went out to lunch, it was because they had gone out to meet a customer.

She can’t even recall what they discussed that day in the Buffalo Wild Wings, but whatever it was, it was simply chit-chat and not life-altering.

That day was only memorable to her since they both came down with Covid right after it. She does not interact with her coworker who wants to be more than friends in a way that’s different from anyone else in their office; she’s friends with all of them.

She does go to lunch with him and some of their other coworkers on occasion, and they have gone out alone before. But again, she has never done anything to warrant him catching feelings for her.

“I have always felt comfortable and safe around him because he is married (for 20+ years),” she explained. “I was in a relationship [for] 4 of the 5 years I have known him. I have NEVER looked at him in a romantic way and never will.”

“I don’t understand why he would send this to me because it changes everything. I haven’t responded to him because I don’t know what to say.”

She feels confused as to what he thinks she will do with the news that he thinks about her in this way. She truly believed they were great friends, and here he is, wanting more than that.

She’s curious if he thinks texting her like this will make her want to be romantic with him. What’s interesting is that he is well aware of her opinion on cheaters and how much she hates sneaking around behind your partner’s back.

“Since we work together so closely (we are both upper management), how do I handle this?” she wondered.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read