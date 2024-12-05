Her Mom Got Picked Up By A Serial Killer After Her Car Broke Down In The Desert

aquamarine4 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Thanks to unbelievably good luck or a guardian angel, some people out there have been able to narrowly escape death. One TikToker’s mom is one of those fortunate few.

TikToker Liz (@ohitsalamp) is discussing how her mom was picked up by a serial killer when she was in her mid-twenties.

It was the late seventies, and her mom was about four or five months pregnant at the time. She lived in New Mexico and was driving by herself from Albuquerque to Las Cruces to visit her family.

The drive was about three hours, and took a route straight through the desert. But about halfway there, her car broke down. Since it was the seventies, she didn’t have a cell phone, so there was no way to call a tow truck.

All she could do was stand on the side of the road and hope someone would stop to help. After about fifteen minutes of waiting, a truck pulled over. The man in the truck informed her he was a mechanic and asked if she needed any assistance.

He also had a shop that was a few miles away and could give her a lift over there. So she hopped into his truck, and they headed to the shop.

Five minutes into the drive, he turned to her and told her he was glad she wasn’t one of those women who didn’t wear a bra. He said that he probably wouldn’t have stopped for her if she hadn’t been wearing a bra.

Liz’s mom did not respond to his strange comment. Then, he asked where she had been going. She told him that she was going to visit her family and that they would be expecting her arrival.

For the rest of the ride, they sat in silence. When they reached his shop, she called her mom and brother and explained what had happened.

Her brother stated they would leave immediately to pick her up. He asked to speak to the man who was kind enough to help out his sister.

Her brother thanked the man for picking up his sister and told him that she was pregnant, so they would be coming to get her right away.

After hanging up the phone, he seemed visibly disappointed that Liz’s mom was pregnant and did not engage in any further conversation with her.

Twenty years later, Liz’s mom was watching the news and saw a report about a man called the Toy-Box Killer. When his picture popped up on the screen, she realized it was the same guy who had picked her up on the side of the road. Suddenly, all the pieces started to fall into place.

Her car had broken down near where he was doing all his kidnappings. If the killer had not known that she was pregnant or the fact that her family was expecting her, it was highly likely that she would’ve ended up as one of his victims.

Several TikTok users shared about their own brushes with serial killers in the comments section, and they’re pretty alarming.

“In the 70s, my grandpa was hitchhiking in Illinois, and John Wayne Gacy tried to give him a ride. Got bad vibes and ran away,” commented one user.

“I went to a party, and Israel Keyes was there. He invited us to an ‘after party,’ but we declined,” stated another.

“Fun fact: the girlfriend of the Toy Box Killer lives in my town…across the street from an elementary school,” revealed a third.