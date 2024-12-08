Her Sister-In-Law’s Boyfriend Is A Registered Offender, So She Doesn’t Want To Spend Christmas With Them

Vera - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Do you think there are certain crimes a person can commit that are unforgivable? I sure do, and I don’t believe that forgiveness and forgetting are in the cards for everyone.

This 30-year-old woman and her 31-year-old husband were asked to spend this Christmas at her sister-in-law’s home, and she’s declining the invitation.

The thing is, her sister-in-law’s boyfriend is a registered offender, and that’s not something she can turn a blind eye to.

“While my SIL claims that he’s changed and that she’s in love with him, I can’t shake off my feelings of discomfort and concern,” she explained.

“I expressed my reservations to my husband, who thinks I’m overreacting and believes we should support SIL and give her boyfriend a chance.”

“However, I firmly believe that it’s unsafe for me to be around someone with that kind of history, especially in a festive family setting where alcohol may be involved, and children could potentially be present.”

She’s choosing to stay home for Christmas, but she did give her husband permission to hang out with his sister if he feels like it.

Her husband didn’t understand her position and accused her of driving a wedge between him and his loved ones.

He also said she’s being too critical while insisting it’s unfair to hold his sister accountable for what her boyfriend did in his past.

“I feel guilty for potentially putting strain on my husband’s relationship with his family, but I also feel it’s important to trust my instincts about safety,” she continued.

Oh, and she did look her sister-in-law’s boyfriend up through the registry to figure out what crimes he committed.

She learned that he’s committed more than one crime, and they are all more than 10 years in the past. The crimes involve assaulting and touching women.

She’s not positive her husband knows all of these details, but she thinks she should fill him in.

