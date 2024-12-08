These Sausage Stuffing Meatballs With Cranberry Sauce Make For A Unique Christmas Party Appetizer

Who says stuffing is just for the turkey? You can incorporate it into meatballs, too! TikToker Macy Blackwell (@macy.blackwell) is sharing this baked sausage and stuffing meatballs recipe that would be absolutely stunning for holiday celebrations.

These meatballs are irresistible flavor bombs packed with savory sausage, herby breadcrumbs, cheddar cheese, and a sprinkle of festive flair in the form of deliciously tart cranberries. The cheese helps bind the meatballs together. Plus, everything is better with cheese.

The best thing about this recipe is that you can put your own personal spin on it with any stuffing you like. It could be a fruit and nut stuffing or a cornbread stuffing. Macy just used a boxed stuffing mix, which also works well because you won’t even be able to tell it’s not homemade.

Can you believe how easy it is? So, get started on this recipe, and let the festivities begin! Read on for the instructions below.

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups of stuffing

1 pound of Italian sausage

1/2 cup of shredded cheddar

1/3 cup of dried cranberries

2 eggs

1/4 cup of chicken broth

Salt and pepper

Cranberry sauce

Directions:

First, toss the stuffing, sausage, cheese, cranberries, eggs, chicken broth, salt, and pepper into a large bowl. Make sure to chop the cranberries and beat the eggs beforehand.

Use your hands to combine everything together and roll it into bite-sized balls. Finally, bake the meatballs on a greased baking sheet for 25 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Serve with cranberry sauce for dipping.

In the comments section, a few TikTok users expressed their appreciation for this appetizer idea and raved about what a hit the meatballs were when they served them at various gatherings. Others chimed in about how lush and tasty they looked in the video.

“This recipe is a new favorite of mine! I’ve used several sausage ball recipes, but this one is so savory. These also reheat well for leftovers!” exclaimed one user.

“I made these last weekend for a girl’s weekend, and everyone loved them! Thank you for the recipe. One of my friends suggested making this into a meatloaf – would be so good as well,” commented another.

