His Fiancée Will Not Sit In The Front Seat Of His Car Since That’s Where His Ex Used To Sit

It’s pretty natural to feel territorial over your significant other when it comes to their ex at some point in your relationship. I think it happens to many of us, even if your partner is no longer a part of their ex’s life!

I also think it’s normal to feel jealous of your person’s ex, even if it’s not so easily justifiable or you don’t understand quite why that’s coming to the surface. Have you ever felt like this?

This 27-year-old man has a 26-year-old fiancée, and they are right in the thick of planning for their wedding day.

But his fiancée brought something to light that left him feeling puzzled and unsure of how to move forward since it’s beyond his control.

“Here’s the issue: My fiancée refuses to sit in the front seat of my car because my ex used to sit there,” he explained.

“She says it makes her uncomfortable and feels like she’s “taking what’s someone else’s.” Instead, she insists on sitting in the back seat whenever we go somewhere, which honestly feels strange to me—like I’m her chauffeur.”

He said he could sell his car and buy a new one if his fiancée felt that upset about his ex previously sitting up front, but she declined to let him do that.

His fiancée replied that she would hate to force him to sell his car just to make her happy. After that conversation, she has continued to sit in the back seat, and she also will not do a single thing that is somehow connected to his previous relationships and the women that came before her.

The front seat issue plays into a larger theme with his fiancée that’s centered on the fact that he does have a romantic past, which his fiancée cannot seem to come to terms with.

But that’s how life goes; the majority of us are not with our first love, and we have been in relationships leading up to our current one.

“She’s mentioned multiple times that she doesn’t want to do things I’ve done with my ex, like cuddling on the couch during a movie or visiting places I’ve been to before,” he said.

“I’ve tried to be understanding of her feelings, but I’m starting to feel like I’m being held responsible for my past, which I can’t change.”

What makes this even more bewildering is that his fiancée is in contact with her ex, and she does call or text him.

He has no qualms with her wanting to stay in touch with her ex, as he trusts her completely, but it does make her seem hypocritical for sure when it comes to how she’s acting about his past.

When his fiancée does cause problems with memories or situations that tie into his former flame, she then stops being affectionate with him, will not say good night, and will completely pull away from him.

“While I love her and want to work through this, I’m starting to feel like I’m walking on eggshells around her emotions, especially when they’re tied to things I can’t control, like my past,” he continued.

He’s left feeling like she’s being completely irrational and in the wrong. Do you agree?

