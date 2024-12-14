His Wife Wants To Get Back Together After Leaving Him For Her Affair Partner, But He Just Met A Lovely New Woman

This man’s marriage has been pretty tumultuous lately, and it’s due to his wife’s infidelity. Back in August, his wife told him that she felt “hopeless” and had already decided she was “mentally divorced” from him.

In September, he finally brought up to his wife that they were on separate pages with what they wanted in life. He just wanted to be with her while she was choosing her affair partner over him, so he tried to be supportive and let his wife go.

“I didn’t want to force her to stay if it wasn’t where she wanted to be anymore,” he explained. “That’s no way to live, and if she wasn’t committing to our marriage, it’s time to try something new.”

“She didn’t take me up on that offer until November 8th. Things were so good between us, but she still had this indecisive “what if” tormenting her head.”

“So amicably and with love, we parted ways. At this time, I had every expectation that she’d be exploring a full-blown relationship with a new man.”

His wife didn’t give him space during their separation, and instead, she tried to play both sides by insisting she and her affair partner had devolved into roommates and were nothing more.

She promised she wasn’t being romantically involved with the guy she picked over him, and she blamed it on her feelings for this guy washing away.

He could tell his wife was lying, but she kept at it. Eventually, she told him the truth and confessed that, yes, she was having a relationship with her affair partner.

He had known it all along, and yet it felt as if he somehow got cheated on two times. He can understand that his wife is nothing but a compulsive liar, and he finally sees her true colors.

“During the separation, I unexpectedly and unintentionally met a wonderful, beautiful, intelligent woman, and we hit off like crazy,” he said.

“Chatting all hours of the day and deep into the early mornings. She’s open about everything and clearly knows what it means to love another person.”

“She helped me rediscover a sense of self-value and self-respect that I hadn’t known I had lost with my wife. I like this woman very much. She legitimately blows me away and makes me more than happy. It’s a connection unlike anything I’ve ever felt before. I would like to pursue what we have going.”

However, his wife is currently back at their house, even though he told her he wasn’t up for that, saying she would like to fix their marriage.

She’s ready to pick him, but he’s ready to move on. The new girl he met has brought out the best in him, and he’s worried about going through old patterns with his wife.

He also doesn’t want to accept his wife’s lies and infidelity anymore. He wants to be with someone who can love him the way he deserves, as he has a ton of love to give.

“I’m choosing me. This was almost a successful reconciliation story. But there are genuinely beautiful people out there,” he continued.

“People who don’t have it in them to betray or hurt or lie at such extents. Beautiful people who will make you laugh all day and genuinely hear you when you speak to them.”

“7 billion people on this planet. Do not live in fear of being alone like I did. That pure, beautiful person is right there waiting to meet you.”

