How You Can Care For The Spiky Dracaena

kati17 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Dracaena is a genus of tropical evergreen shrubs and trees that have become a favorite among houseplant enthusiasts worldwide.

These plants are prized for their striking spear or grass-shaped leaves that sprout from thick, cane-like stems. Plus, with a wide variety of species to choose from in different price ranges, dracaena offers an appealing range of options for everyone from seasoned gardeners to newbie plant parents.

Known for their easygoing nature, dracaena plants thrive in bright, indirect sunlight but can also adapt to lower-light conditions. This makes them an excellent choice for indoor spaces.

Dracaenas are primarily grown for their vibrant and often variegated foliage, but they will occasionally produce yellowish-white flowers, though blooms are rare in indoor settings.

In their tropical habitats, some dracaena species can soar to towering heights of over 20 feet! But don’t worry because when grown indoors, they typically reach a more manageable size of under eight feet.

If you’re interested in adding this stunning and simple-to-grow plant to your living space, here’s how to care for it.

How To Care For A Dracaena

If you plan to keep a dracaena as a houseplant, you should use a slightly acidic peat-based commercial potting mix. It will also need to be placed in an area of your home that gets bright, indirect light.

Low-light conditions are tolerable, too, but this plant will thrive with more indirect light exposure. Now, it’s true that dracaenas can deal with short spurts of direct sunlight. However, exposing it to direct sun for too long will risk scorching its leaves.

kati17 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

As for temperature, most species in the dracaena genus do best in environments between 70°F and 80°F. These tropical plants can’t handle temperatures dropping below 50°F and prefer higher humidity as well.

Those who live in drier regions or who encounter dryness in their homes during the winter months can use a humidifier or mister to raise humidity levels.

When it comes to watering, these plants should be kept moist throughout their growing season, which takes place from spring through fall. During this time, water thoroughly each week and let any excess water drain out of the pot and into a basin underneath.

Then, in the winter, you can allow them to become a bit drier and water about every two weeks.

Fertilizing during the growing season is also advised. Provide your dracaena with a water-soluble fertilizer designed for houseplants once a month in the spring and summer.

Perhaps the best part about growing dracaena plants is that pruning isn’t necessary. Still, you can prune to control its height or shape, and if you choose to, it’s best to prune during spring and summer since it’s the active growing period.

Dracaenas may become vulnerable to thrips, mealybugs, spider mites, and aphids, some of the common pests that impact various houseplants. Keep an eye out for them, as well as fungal leaf spot disease, which is sometimes caused by overly moist soil.

Finally, it’s important to note that, with these low-maintenance plants, any problems will usually show up in their leaves. Browning leaves may be a sign that indoor humidity levels are too low, or your plant needs to be watered with non-fluoridated water.

Scorched leaves, on the other hand, are a telltale sign that your dracaena is getting too much direct sunlight. In these instances, relocate it to a more shaded area or use a sheer curtain to filter its light exposure.

Last but not least, yellowing leaves could indicate you are over-watering your plant. Reduce your watering frequency and repot your plant if you notice the soil is compacted and not draining well.