Monarch Butterflies Are Now A Threatened Species, Edging Them Closer Than Ever To Extinction

mramsdell1967 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

After years of warnings from conservationists and environmentalists that monarch butterfly populations are shrinking, U.S. wildlife officials have decided to grant the insects federal protections.

By the end of next year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will have added the butterfly to the threatened species list under the Endangered Species Act.

Monarch butterflies used to be abundant across North America, but over the years, the species has significantly decreased in numbers.

The ongoing climate crisis, loss of habitat, and toxic pesticides have contributed to their decline, edging them closer than ever to extinction.

The Endangered Species Act extends protections to species that the wildlife service deems as endangered or threatened.

It is illegal to import, export, transport, possess, or kill an endangered species under the act. The listing of the monarch butterfly would prohibit people from transporting or killing the butterfly.

People would still be able to continue removing milkweed from their yards, gardens, and farms, which is a major food source for monarch caterpillars.

However, they would be barred from altering the land in a way that would make it permanently unusable for the species.

The transportation of fewer than 250 monarchs would be allowed, as well as using them for educational purposes. Furthermore, a total of 4,395 acres across seven coastal counties in California will be designated for the butterflies.

These areas are an important habitat for the species because they are where monarchs west of the Rocky Mountains migrate for winter.

The designation will ban federal agencies from destroying or altering the habitat. It does not prohibit all development, but landowners would be required to work with the wildlife service to mitigate damage.

Monarchs are known for their stunning black and orange wings. They represent the arrival of warm summer days.

Monarchs in the eastern United States winter in Mexico, while those west of the Rocky Mountains head to the California coast for winter.

The fact that such a beloved and once-common butterfly is now facing extinction serves as a wake-up call for us to take better care of our environment.

According to the World Wildlife Fund Mexico, monarchs only took up 2.2 acres of their traditional overwintering zone from 2023 to 2024. Last year, monarchs were observed across 5.5 acres. That is a 59 percent reduction in area.

It was decided that monarchs would be listed as threatened rather than endangered because they are not at high risk of becoming extinct across the entirety of their range.

Monarchs west of the Rockies have a 95 percent chance of dying out by 2080. But most monarchs, which are located east of the Rockies, only face a 57 to 74 percent chance of extinction by then.

“The iconic monarch butterfly is cherished across North America, captivating children and adults throughout its fascinating life cycle,” said Martha Williams, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director.

“Despite its fragility, it is remarkably resilient, like many things in nature when we just give them a chance.”