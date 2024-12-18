His Dad And Stepmom Are Furious That He Doesn’t Want To Be A Caregiver For His Disabled Stepsister When They’re Gone

This 17-year-old guy’s mom and dad are divorced, so he predominantly lives at his mom’s house. His dad got remarried to his stepmom, Rebecca, five years ago.

Now, Rebecca has a 7-year-old daughter named Yazmin, and they both moved into his dad’s place. Yazmin is severely disabled, and while he doesn’t know a lot about her disability, she’s nonverbal and can’t do things on her own.

He hasn’t spent a lot of time around Yazmin or Rebecca, and his dad has stepped up to care for Yazmin, as her dad is not in the picture.

“I know Rebecca has a fund set aside for Yazmin’s future care, and my dad has been paying into that (and he’s invested more into her future than he ever did into mine, which is a sore point for me, but I know she needs it more and all),” he explained.

“But they’re worried about what happens when they die. If they die tomorrow, the money is there for her care, but Yazmin’s father doesn’t care what happens to her, and there’s no family.”

A few days ago, his dad invited him to come over, have dinner, and hang out. He said yes, but when he arrived, his dad and Rebecca sprung it on him that they want him to be Yazmin’s caregiver when they’re no longer here.

All along, his dad hadn’t actually wanted to have dinner with him – he wanted to try to get him to say yes to being in charge of his stepsister.

They expect him to keep her at their house and provide all of Yazmin’s care by himself if he can’t find any other help. His dad and Rebecca tried to guilt him by saying Yazmin is his sister.

He told them that he has no interest in assuming the responsibility of Yazmin after they pass away, but his dad kept on trying to get him to say yes.

He simply does not want a job of this magnitude, as being a caregiver for someone is taxing. Additionally, he’s not related to Yazmin and doesn’t feel like he owes this girl anything.

“Dad told me I need to, for him and that he doesn’t ask for a lot. I admit I told him he never gives me a lot,” he added.

“He said that’s not fair and I shouldn’t punish Yazmin for it. He told me I need to step up and be a bigger man than I’m acting.”

“Rebecca asked me how I could be around her sweet girl and not want to protect her. I told her I’ve hardly been around Yazmin, and I don’t feel a family bond or loyalty toward her, and I said they won’t bully me into it.”

His dad and Rebecca were livid with him, so he walked out of the house. Later on, his dad ended up calling his mom wondering where he had gone.

Thankfully, his mom stuck up for him and admonished his dad for speaking to him like that. His mom reminded his dad that it’s not his burden to care for his dad’s stepdaughter.

His dad and Rebecca have since accused him of being “a heartless monster” for not wanting to deal with Yazmin in the future.

He’s left wondering if he is wrong not to want to take this on.

