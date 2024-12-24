She’s Convinced Her Mother-In-Law Is Giving Her Food Poisoning Since She Feeds Them Moldy Food Out Of The Garbage, But Her Husband Doesn’t Believe Her

Volodymyr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Close to a decade ago, this 35-year-old woman got married to her 36-year-old Chinese husband. Six months ago, her in-laws moved in with her and her husband while they waited to obtain their green cards, and they’re still with them right now.

The one major issue with her in-laws is that they think it’s perfectly acceptable to make dishes with mold-covered food.

Whenever she tosses produce in the garbage, her in-laws pick it back out and insist there’s nothing wrong with it.

They then turn around and inform her husband that she’s throwing away food that has nothing wrong with it – meanwhile, it’s not safe to eat.

“I have a food handler’s card. I know what is and isn’t okay in the kitchen,” she explained. “She [mother-in-law] doesn’t even defrost food correctly and leaves prepared meat on the counter for hours longer than you are allowed in a restaurant.”

“I have been experiencing food poisoning and constipation (which added some stress on certain muscles that were weak from having several kids – that I need surgery for. I’m not saying that her cooking alone did it, but [it] added to an existing issue. Even my doctor says constant constipation makes it worse).”

She attempted to put herself in charge of making meals for everyone in order to ensure nothing she was consuming had mold on it, but her mother-in-law got upset with her.

She adores her mother-in-law’s cooking; that’s not problematic. It’s the mold that’s doing her in. To give you the latest example of how out of control this is, they made Jack-O-Lanterns around Halloween.

They never threw them out, so they’ve been outside their house for weeks on end, coated in various colored molds.

Despite that, her mother-in-law brought the pumpkins back inside, scraped the mold off of them, sliced them into pieces, and tried to serve them to the family.

She knows if she consumed those pumpkins, she would have landed in the hospital. Her husband thinks she’s insane for being convinced that her mother-in-law is giving her food poisoning, and he doesn’t believe her.

He maintains that she needs to either inspect the food more closely, discuss the problem more intently with her mother-in-law and father-in-law, try to pitch in more with making food, or keep the moldy food hidden in the garbage where his parents can’t find it again.

She has tried to talk to her in-laws about better food safety, but they ignore her. And as for keeping the moldy food more out of their reach, that never works. She also has done her best to be helpful in the kitchen, but her mother-in-law doesn’t want her help.

She has to get surgery soon, and she’s worried that while she’s stuck recovering and at the mercy of what her mother-in-law cooks for her, she’s just going to get sick.

What do you think she can do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read