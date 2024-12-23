The Girl Her Husband Got Pregnant After A One-Night Stand Just Asked Her To Leave Him So She Can Have Him

Two months ago, this 34-year-old woman’s 33-year-old husband went to a work event and got absolutely hammered.

Someone dropped him off at their home, and he was uncontrollably crying when she saw him. She did her best to get him all sobered up, but he could hardly stand, and she wasn’t strong enough to get him over to their couch.

He ended up sleeping on the floor that night, and the following morning, he revealed what he had been up to.

“He was crying, and I’ve only seen him cry a handful of times in all our years of marriage, and he said that everything was foggy, and he doesn’t remember much but that he slept with her,” she explained.

“I won’t type in my reaction because I can only describe it as violent. Not physically, but I unloaded on him and sobbed and screamed and then lied to our kids after it woke them up.”

Her husband was such a mess that she had him go get a drug test. She hoped that was the reason behind his one-night stand, but nope, he didn’t have any evidence of substances.

She and her husband are currently in therapy, trying to move past his infidelity. She knows it might come across as feeble of her to have failed to kick her husband to the curb, but she doesn’t have it in her.

She did consider divorce but ultimately didn’t go through with it. Her husband didn’t speak to the girl he slept with as they fixed their marriage, but one day, this girl texted him a photo of bloodwork proving she was pregnant. She then asked if they could see one another.

“That sent us into another spiral, but we agreed that I would meet her because there’s an innocent life on the line,” she said.

“I wish I can say she’s awful, and I hate myself for this, but under different circumstances, [she] and I would’ve been good friends. She seemed ashamed and honestly looked lost.”

This girl is 28, and she grew up in a sheltered environment, which she gathered from their little chat. She asked the girl about what she was planning with the baby, and what she blurted out shocked her.

This girl literally asked her to leave her husband so that she can be with him. Apparently, this girl has a boyfriend, and when he finds out about her pregnancy, he’s going to walk away from her.

As for her parents, they’re not going to be in her life either once they learn that she has a child and she’s not married.

She’s not able to be a single parent, so that was a big motivation behind this girl asking her to divorce her husband.

This girl pointed out that if she leaves her husband, she will get settlement money and can start with a blank slate. She couldn’t help but laugh at her, which made this girl cry.

“These past 2 months have been testing my sanity, and I don’t have that much left in me. Once I calmed down, I told her that I will not leave him,” she added.

“If she wants to have the baby, we’ll figure out support and custody, but that was about it. She started crying harder in the middle of the cafe, but…we were already getting looks from my unhinged laughing and [begging] me to leave him. I told her I won’t.”

“My husband and I have been together since I was 14 and he was 15. We stuck together through high school, got engaged and married throughout our BAs and Masters, have 2 beautiful kids, and were trying for more, and I won’t throw that all away just because she [slept with him] once.”

She couldn’t even tell you what life was like before her husband, and she can’t picture being without him. If she did ever leave him, what then?

She went on a tirade about how this girl probably expected to marry her husband and assume her life, and this girl began to cry as she went on. She finally got up and walked out of the cafe, leaving this girl crying in her wake.

She and her husband have spoken to a lawyer about getting a paternity test on this girl’s baby. They’re going to make sure her husband really is the father of this baby prior to making any moves.

“My husband sent her a text with my contact information and told her all communications are to be through me before he blocked her number,” she continued.

“I didn’t ask him to do that, but he’s trying. I just don’t know where to go from here if it does turn out to be his.”

She’s left wondering what she should do now.

