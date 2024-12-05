5+ Popular Christmas Movie Trivia Questions For You To Ask Your Loved Ones

How Much Do You Know About Beloved Christmas Movies?

Every time the holiday season rolls around, we all have our own festive movie repertoire. We plop down on the couch with great snacks, rewatch classic films that were childhood staples, and get transported back to more nostalgic times.

That’s why so many people like to think of themselves as Christmas movie aficionados. But now that December 25 is finally right around the corner, why not spice things up by actually testing your knowledge?

Here Are 5+ Popular Christmas Movie Trivia Questions To Ask Your Loved Ones

Whether you want to quiz your family or gather around with your friends and eggnog, here are trivia questions about some of the most beloved holiday movies.

“Elf”

What was the budget for “Elf,” which premiered in 2003, starring Will Ferrell as Buddy? Answer: $33 million.

According to Buddy, what are the four main food groups that elves stick to? Answer: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.

Walter Hobbs is played by James Caan, but another actor was originally suggested to take on this fatherly role. Who was it? Answer: Garry Shandling.

When Will Ferrell encounters Zooey Deschanel in Gimbels’ bathroom, what song is she singing? Answer: “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

When Buddy runs away, he leaves behind a note. What does he apologize for? Answer: Ruining their lives and cramming 11 cookies into the VCR.

“Home Alone”

The McCallister family plans to travel abroad for Christmas. Where are they off to? Answer: Paris, France.

20th Century Fox is the studio that made “Home Alone.” What was this film’s initial budget? Answer: $10 million.

Two men try to rob the McCallister family home. What are their names? Answer: Harry and Marv.

Who composed the musical score for this Christmas classic? Answer: John Williams.

“Home Alone” debuted on November 16, 1990. How much did the film make during its opening weekend? Answer: $17 million.

“How The Grinch Stole Christmas”

Jim Carrey wore a lot of prosthetic makeup as the Grinch. What did he do to become more comfortable? Answer: He got counseling from a CIA agent and learned torture resistance techniques.

When Taylor Momsen was 7 years old, she played Cindy Lou Who. What role is she most known for during her teenage years? Answer: Jenny Humphrey in “Gossip Girl.”

The Grinch is the ultimate Christmas hater. How long has he despised the holiday? Answer: 53 years.

“How The Grinch Stole Christmas” was originally aired on what television network? Answer: CBS.

According to the book, what was the Grinch’s original color? Answer: Black and white with red and pink splotches.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, is affectionately referred to by what nickname? Answer: Sparky.

Clark is looking forward to a big Christmas bonus at work. What does he want to buy with the funds? Answer: A pool.

Clark and his wife, Ellen, have two children. What are their names? Answer: Audrey and Rusty.

Chevy Chase broke his finger following an unscripted scene in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” What happened? Answer: After the Christmas lights didn’t work, Chase punched the plastic Santa in the yard.

The Griswold family has a high-strung neighbor, Margo Chester, played by a “Seinfeld” actor. Who is she? Answer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“The Holiday”

Amanda Woods, played by Cameron Diaz, and Iris Simpkins, played by Kate Winslet, switch homes for Christmas. Where do they live, respectively? Answer: Los Angeles and Surrey, England.

Iris later hits it off with Miles Dumont, a funny and outgoing Los Angeles man portrayed by Jack Black. What does Miles do for work? Answer: He’s a Hollywood film composer.

When Amanda finds Iris’ English cottage listed online, what is it called? Answer: Rosehill Cottage.

An Oscar-winning actor made a cameo in the film. Who was it? Answer: Dustin Hoffman.

How old was Amanda the last time she cried? Answer: 15 years old when her parents split up.

Bonus Round!

At the beginning of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” what does George promise to give Mary? Answer: The moon.

After Scott, played by Tim Allen, becomes Santa in “The Santa Clause,” when does Bernard say he’s due back at the North Pole? Answer: Thanksgiving.

What gift does Ralphie receive from his aunt in “A Christmas Story?” Answer: A pink bunny suit.

In “Love Actually,” how does Mark show his love for Juliet? Answer: Using cue cards.

What can’t the main character in “The Polar Express” hear? Answer: Santa’s sleigh bells.