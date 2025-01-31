Everything You Need To Know About The French Bulldog



French bulldogs have adorable, squishy faces, expressive eyes, and main character energy. These little dogs just have a way of stealing your heart.

They also don’t require much exercise and have a love for lounging, making them the ideal companions for both city dwellers and couch potatoes.

Are you thinking about adding a Frenchie to your life? From their history to their quirks, here’s everything you need to know about the lovable French bulldog.

History

French bulldogs actually came from Nottingham, England, in the late 19th century. Then, during the Industrial Revolution, they were taken to France with their owners.

They quickly became popular among shop owners and the working class. Eventually, they were embraced by high society.

Over years of breeding, they lost the look of English bulldogs, changing their appearances. American travelers introduced them to the United States, where the long-eared look was established.

Characteristics

French bulldogs, sometimes called Frenchies, are easily recognizable due to their small stature and large ears. They come in all kinds of colors, from black to tan, and have short, smooth coats over loose, wrinkled skin.



The French bulldog has an outgoing and affectionate personality, making them a good family dog. Originally, they were bred to be lapdogs suitable to city life.

They love people and are usually great with children. However, Frenchies may not do so well with other pets in the house, as they can get pretty territorial.

These canines are not excessive barkers, but they will alert you to anything out of the ordinary. They are also fond of rest and only need a moderate amount of exercise. Over-exercising can be too hard on their delicate joints.

Care

Frenchies don’t shed too much, so their grooming isn’t complicated. They are not the type of dogs that run around, bouncing off the walls with energy and wearing down their toenails naturally, so they will need regular nail trimming. Additionally, they have a lot of skin folds that should be cleaned regularly to avoid irritation and infection.

French bulldogs are prone to dental problems and being overweight. Make sure to brush their teeth regularly and not overfeed them.

As a short-nosed breed, Frenchies can overheat easily, so they should not be outdoors in high temperatures for too long.

They are also prone to infections like rabies, kennel cough, and parvovirus, so it’s important to stay up to date on vaccinations.



Common Health Problems

You might start to see health problems in French bulldogs when they are about two to three years old. Some of these problems may be chronic.

They tend to experience orthopedic issues like patella luxation (dislocated kneecaps), hip dysplasia (improper development of the hip joint), and intervertebral disc disease (a spinal condition involving the discs between the vertebrae to enter the spinal cord space).

French bulldogs typically experience vision and auditory issues such as pinkeye, corneal injury, and ear infections.

Due to the shape of their faces, they often experience brachycephalic airway syndrome. Their soft palate is too long and blocks their windpipe. They also have narrow nostrils.

Your dog might show signs of sleep apnea, intolerance to exercise, and frequent gagging or vomiting. Surgery can help address the issue.

