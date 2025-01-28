He Divorced His Wife After She Admitted That She Was Using Him For A Career Change And Would Leave Him When She Was Stable

leszekglasner - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A year ago, this man’s 32-year-old wife expressed interest in changing careers from a labor and delivery nurse to a specialist cancer nurse.

His wife went back to college, worked fewer hours at her job, and said she would wrap this up in two years. He supported his wife’s decision, even though he was astonished at her change of heart.

From the outside looking in, his wife appeared to love her job, and their two children they share as well.

“But I know some people can spontaneously get the urge for something more or different, so it wasn’t a big deal,” he explained.

“It did put some strain on me. Because she was so busy, I had to take on a lot more so she could do less. Previously, it had been 50-50, and it went to about 80-20 after she returned to education.”

Four months into his wife going back to college, he heard his wife confessing something to her best friend. He got out of work an hour early that day and had their children in tow when he walked into the house.

His wife’s friend wanted to know how his wife was able to pretend she was happily married, and his wife admitted that if she walked away from him now, she would be unable to change careers.

It wouldn’t be possible for her to play single mom, hold down a job, and complete her college courses to set herself up for success.

“And that I was able to support her through it as long as I didn’t know she wanted out of our marriage and would leave as soon as she secured the new job,” he said.

leszekglasner – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Her friend said it would all blow up in her face when I realized and she said she didn’t care. And that she [messed] herself over by working even when we had the kids. Otherwise, she could have left and made me support them until she got a job.”

“I waited until her friend was gone and the kids were in bed, and I told her the marriage was over and I was not going to be used until she got what she wanted. She told me I heard it wrong, and I was overreacting.”

His wife wanted to start fighting, but he was worried their children would hear everything. Only when their kids were out of earshot did they get into a blowout fight.

His wife called him selfish and said he was punishing her for deciding she no longer wanted to be married to him.

His wife then said if he was a decent human being, he would be there to financially support her and allow her to quit her job to focus on her studies until she felt able to quit their marriage.

He wasted no time filing for divorce and moved into a new home, even though the one he shared with his wife was where he lived before they even met.

He didn’t want his kids to have to suffer, though, and his wife’s name happens to be on the deed, so he uprooted his own life.

His kids are having a hard time with the divorce, and his wife currently hates him, as does her entire family. His kids are actually banned from speaking about him while in the company of his wife and in-laws.

“And I have tried to hide how sad I am around them, but I fear they’ve picked up on it. My ex is fighting the divorce, and her family [is] telling me I’m selfish and I should understand that a woman has the right to ensure her stability before ending a marriage,” he continued.

“But she’d be stable without college. Her job was secure, and before this, she worked enough hours to support herself and the kids alone if she had to. She simply doesn’t want to continue in that job. I don’t feel like I owe her that support. But maybe I’m wrong about that, and like she and her family say, maybe I’m [the jerk].”

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski