Her Boyfriend Keeps Meowing Like A Cat, And It’s Weirding Her Out

lalalululala - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual cat

This 23-year-old woman is going through something bizarre with her 22-year-old boyfriend, and it’s making her so uncomfortable that she doesn’t want to tell any of her loved ones about it for fear of judgment.

For more than a year so far, she’s been dating her boyfriend, and he’s always enjoyed sending her adorable cat videos while saying it’s just like them.

She’s fallen into the habit of finding feline videos to send back to him in response, and she did think it was a loveable thing to do.

“About 6 months ago, we were just hanging out at his house and petting his cat who meowed; my boyfriend said “I’m a cute cat too” and meowed,” she explained.

“I thought it was funny and kinda cute, so I pretended to pet him, and he started purring. I thought it was funny and cute that he kept the joke going, but the problem is that he kinda just kept the joke going for too long, I fear.”

“Pretty much at least 1-3 times a week since then, he just meows. When we’re talking over the phone or when we’re hanging out in person. Even in front of his parents, which makes me really embarrassed, and they just sigh or make a joke about it or something.”

Her boyfriend and his parents have a close bond, and she believes his mom and dad think that meowing like a cat is just part of his personality at this point.

Her boyfriend’s parents don’t raise an eyebrow at anything about him, and he’s not your normal guy. He has a lot of piercings and dresses in a unique, alternative way so nothing phases his mom and dad.

But anyway, when she’s trying to have an adult conversation with her boyfriend, and he interjects with his meowing while wanting to know if he’s an adorable cat, it makes her annoyed.

She does not find this behavior endearing anymore, and she wants it to stop. Her boyfriend has admitted that he feels secure with her and open to being his strange self, so she’s not sure how to confess to him that she hates when he meows.

If it didn’t happen so frequently, she wouldn’t be so bothered, but it comes up every single time that they are together.

“I want him to feel accepted by me, but this is just too much. I feel like at our age, we’re a little too old to be acting like this, and it really turns me off from him,” she added.

“If I don’t tell him he’s a cute cat or whatever, he will sulk and then be like “Sorry, I was just trying to make you laugh” or something to try and make me feel bad, I think? And it just makes me more annoyed.”

“I feel like I actually might have built up resentment against him or something because of this. I feel like I’m going crazy because this is such a weird situation.”

That’s not the only thing he’s doing that’s driving her completely insane: her boyfriend will repeatedly say that he loves her within the span of a minute, which leaves her feeling flooded.

If she doesn’t respond back, he isn’t happy. He will go so far as to talk over her and say he loves her while she’s trying to say something important.

Her boyfriend’s family is very loving, so she gets that he wants to constantly show his love for her verbally, but it’s too over the top.

“I feel like it’s lost all meaning now like it’s just something to say to fill in gaps in the conversation (or even to deter the conversation?),” she continued.

“IDK how to nicely say, “Stop telling me you love me so much, stop meowing so much!!!!” without sounding like a complete [jerk] who hates joy and fun.”

What advice do you have for her?

