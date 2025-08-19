She Discovered Her Mom Cheating On Her Dad And Still Can’t Forgive Her

FRANCISGONSA - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Most kids like to think that their parents have a loving, supportive marriage; the kind they hope to forge with a future husband or wife one day. But unfortunately, this isn’t always the case, and sometimes, children are forced to face the harsh truth about their parents’ relationship at a young age.

This 15-year-old young woman found herself in the same boat two years ago. At the age of just 13, she discovered that her mother was cheating on her father, and the situation has honestly been eating her alive ever since.

It all began when she was gifted a new phone for her birthday and started setting it up; meanwhile, her mom had been sitting nearby on her own phone. She quickly noticed her mom scrolling on the internet, too, and then she spotted the Tinder logo in the middle of the screen.

“I watched over her shoulder a while longer and noticed her scroll through chats with other men. I felt sick to my stomach, like I wanted to cry right then and there,” she recalled.

Still, she didn’t do anything right away. Rather, she waited until her mom took a phone call in the other room and proceeded to go through her mom’s internet search history. There, her fears were confirmed, because Tinder showed up numerous times.

She clicked on one of the links and saw that the top conversation was with a man named Richard. Over the past couple of years, she’s managed to block their messages out of her mind. Yet, she still cannot forget about his profile picture of a black-and-white lion.

Anyway, once the infidelity was confirmed, she spoke to her father about it the next day and exposed her mom for cheating. It was understandably an extremely tough conversation to have, and she could barely get her words out.

Her father apparently just comforted her, but she could tell that he was trying to remain strong for her sake. And afterward, they watched a movie together before going to bed, and she noticed that he didn’t sleep in his bedroom with her mom that night.

By the next morning, though, it was clear that her mom knew she’d told her father. She actually woke up to find her mom sitting in her room, looking dejected, and her mom asked why she’d immediately told her father before talking to her first.

FRANCISGONSA – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“My mom started to cry and told me that my dad had just been distant (busy with work) recently, and that she needed love and wanted to feel beautiful again,” she explained.

“I comforted her in the moment, but looking back, I can’t tell if that was manipulation. I’ve never been married, but cheating is never what it should come to.”

Nonetheless, to her surprise, things in her household were surprisingly “normal” after she went downstairs that morning. Her mom was doing laundry, and her dad was working at the kitchen table as usual. She even apologized to her dad, believing she’d made a big fuss for no reason.

And afterward, nothing dramatic really happened. According to her, the world didn’t end, and her parents never split up. Even so, she has noticed some differences in their relationship.

For instance, her father keeps trying to make her mom happy, and her mom is frequently in an “annoyed” or “snappy” mood. The environment at home is also tense most of the time, to the point where about 80% of her family dinners and events are “dead silent.”

In fact, one of her friends ate dinner at her house one time and claimed the meal was super awkward due to the quiet. She, on the other hand, never really picked up on that because, to her, that had been her household’s normal.

So now, two years later, she can’t help but continue thinking about her mom’s infidelity (and the state of her parents’ relationship). She wonders if they truly want to get a divorce, but can’t because of finances, given that they’re both teachers. Or if they’re just staying together to avoid stressing her out.

“I’m not being abused or anything. I’m fed and my parents love me, but this has been eating at me for over two years,” she noted.

And with the cheating taking up so much space in her mind, she’s noticed her mood souring toward her mother. She’ll be in a great mood at school, only to come home and struggle to look her mom in the eye, knowing she was unfaithful.

“How can I get this burden off my shoulders? Should I talk to them? Should I talk to my dad or my mom separately? It’s been eating at me forever,” she vented.

Have you ever uncovered something shocking about your parents’ relationship? Do you think speaking to her parents might help her make sense of the situation and gain a bit of closure?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek