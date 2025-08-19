Her Parents Are Dumping Her Disabled Teen Sister On Her And Moving Away

beauty_objects - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Becoming a parent means making a lifelong commitment to your child, no matter how hard or inconvenient that responsibility may feel.

But for one young woman, her parents seem to have forgotten that entirely, and now she’s left questioning how much of her future she should give up because of their choices.

Not that long ago, this 21-year-old girl’s parents shared some horrific and heartbreaking news with her. Apparently, they’re dumping her 18-year-old disabled sister and family dog on her and moving away.

The only information they gave her is that they will be relocating to somewhere that’s a six-hour plane ride from home.

She and her little sister can’t go with them, as it’s too complex, and even if she were allowed to go, she would rather stay behind.

Now, she moved out of the house when she turned 19, though she came home for the summer while she was searching for a nicer place to rent for herself and intended to move out again in September.

Her little sister has autism and is not that independent, in that she can never be left alone and constantly requires adult supervision.

Her sister can’t even be trusted with their family dog, so she can’t understand why her parents would dump the two of them on her to deal with and wash their hands of the situation.

She’s furious with her mom and dad for putting her in an impossible place. They have already forced her to raise her sister, as they began traveling when she was just a child herself and had no problem leaving her and her sister behind for literally weeks at a clip.

beauty_objects – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She had to get a lot of therapy to undo all of the damage her mom and dad did to her by parentifying her. She doesn’t want to keep on raising her sister.

“I have sacrificed a lot for her, and I feel like it’s time for me to live my own life. On one hand, I could stay home with her and the dog, but honestly, I feel like that is not a sustainable option for me long term,” she explained.

“On the other hand, I could move back out like I planned to and go my own way, but then what about my sister and the dog? I feel so bad and so lost. My parents do not understand the issue; they just say that I should be happy for them, that they can finally live a life of their own, or whatever. I don’t know what to do.”

“My mom already left for a whole year, while I was living on my own, and even then, I had to come back every single weekend because my dad could not handle my sister. It feels like they are abandoning us all over again and leaving me to pick up the pieces.”

She can’t help but feel like her parents are being so selfish and unreasonable.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski