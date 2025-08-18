Her Fiancé’s Ex Called His Mom Up Sobbing After They Got Engaged, As This Woman Thought They Would Get Back Together

The past doesn’t always stay in the past, especially when it comes to long-term relationships. For some couples, an ex quietly fades out of the picture, while for others, they linger on the edges, still tied to family and old routines.

That’s exactly what one woman is facing after getting engaged, only to have her fiancé’s ex call his mother in tears, mourning the relationship she lost years ago.

Now, instead of just enjoying her engagement, she’s left wondering why this woman still has such a strong presence.

This woman’s fiancé spent seven years with his ex-girlfriend, and he was with her from 2013 to 2020. Following their split, her fiancé spent four years as a single bachelor.

A year ago, they were introduced to one another through mutual friends, and they really hit it off and formed a fast connection. He just proposed to her, and they’re thrilled to be planning their wedding.

“After our engagement, his ex called his mother, crying on the phone. She said she always believed he would eventually come back to her, and that she still sees his mother as her own,” she explained.

“She described this as a huge loss in her life. At the same time, she told his mother she has been in a happy relationship for about two years with someone she considers ‘really good,’ but emphasized that he isn’t my fiancé.”

“My future mother-in-law relayed all of this to me. She praised the ex as a darling girl, but then also reassured me by saying his friends never liked her, while they do like me. She added that his cousins notice how much happier he is with me compared to when he was with her (I felt she said this partly to soften the impact, though I’m not sure).”

While she gets that her fiancé’s ex was a major part of his life and the lives of his family members for quite some time, she no longer thinks this woman deserves a seat at the table.

What’s even more confusing to her is that her fiancé and his ex broke up after she confessed to having feelings for another man, whom she kissed.

So, her fiancé’s ex is a cheater. They went their separate ways, but her fiancé’s ex has tried to reel him back in multiple times (without success).

If she hadn’t come along, she suspects her fiancé would still be single and rejecting his ex’s advances. I mean, the man spent four years single, so, the math backs out.

“He has also assured me directly, in an open conversation we had about both our pasts, that she isn’t someone he’d ever return to,” she continued.

“Still, hearing all this from my MIL last night has been spinning in my head. I know it has nothing to do with me, but it left me unsettled.”

“To make things more awkward, his ex has blocked me on Instagram while continuing to follow his entire family. I don’t see her as a threat, but I may run into her at a mutual friend’s wedding soon. She’ll probably just ignore me, but knowing everything she’s done and said makes me uneasy, and I just needed to let it out.”

Nothing ruins the magic of an engagement faster than your partner’s ex inserting themself into your happy moment, right? What advice do you have for her?

