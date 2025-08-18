He’s Heartbroken Over How Fat His Fiancée Is, Since She Promises To Change, Yet Never Follows Through

Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Loving someone for years doesn’t mean you’ll never hit breaking points, and for one man, his fiancée’s hidden struggle with food has become the weight that’s threatening their future together.

After years of watching her battle binge eating, make promises to change, and then fall back into old habits, he’s torn between compassion and growing resentment. Now, he’s wondering if love is enough to keep their family together when everything feels so fragile.

This man’s fiancée is obese, and she’s been extremely overweight for the majority of their time spent together, which is nearly 15 years.

His fiancée’s toxic relationship with food comes down to her family’s history of eating disorders. For instance, he was in their room yesterday trying to find something when he came across what his fiancée has been hiding in her nightstand.

“It was so crammed with junk food and empty wrappers that I could barely get it open. This is not unusual, I will find chocolate and candy hidden in her car, around the house, etc., frequently,” he explained.

“I have tried to talk to her so many times about this, but it goes nowhere; she basically tells me what I want to hear that she will make changes, and then does absolutely nothing.”

Like he said, he is fully aware that her past plays into her current issues with food. He tries to be careful about such a sensitive subject, but he’s growing to resent how fat his fiancée is.

Also, he feels like his fiancée constantly breaks his trust in promising to change and get healthier, yet never follows through.

He can’t stand having another discussion with her where she assures him she will do something about her weight.

He has honestly lost hope that his fiancée is capable of changing for the better at this rate, after close to two decades of her not being able to commit to her health and wellness.

“Apart from this, it’s a genuinely great relationship – supportive, loving, she is a great mother. It’s heartbreaking to watch her destroy her health like this,” he continued.

“I am starting to feel pretty desperate, no idea what to do. I don’t want to break up my family. Anyone in a similar position (or come out the other side)?”

