Her Husband Cheated With One Of Her Bridesmaids Before Their Wedding, And He Didn’t Stop After They Tied The Knot

alex_shifer - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s one thing to get cold feet before you walk down the aisle, but it’s something else entirely to be sleeping with one of the bridesmaids and still show up on your wedding day like nothing’s going on, ready to rock and roll.

Unfortunately for this poor woman, she just learned that her husband was cheating on her with one of her bridesmaids before they even got married!

Her wedding was back in October of 2024, so only a couple of months ago. This bridesmaid her husband has been sleeping with also happens to be her best friend, and after the wedding, these two kept on sleeping together.

One of her other friends, who is also close to her best friend/bridesmaid, told her about the affair and provided her with screenshots as evidence.

She then let all of her family members and friends know about her husband’s cheating ways. Her in-laws have cut her husband right out of their lives, and they don’t want to interact with him at all.

As for her now ex-bestie/bridesmaid, she got evicted from their group of friends. Not only that, she’s now homeless, as she was living with two of their mutual friends who promptly kicked her out upon learning the news.

As for her husband, she made him leave their house, as she’s actually the one making the majority of the payments on their home. She made sure to change the locks so he can’t get back in.

Her husband is currently staying with a friend, but who knows if that’s a temporary or permanent thing for him, not that she cares.

She’s left wondering why on earth her husband went ahead with marrying her when he had someone else in his life and in his bed.

Her mom also paid a lot of money for her to even have her wedding, but thankfully, her husband’s parents are generously offering to pay her mom back every cent.

“It’s a horrible way to start 2025, but I’m making the best of everything that I can,” she explained. “He’s been apologizing constantly, promising me that he will change, and showing up at the house uninvited.”

“I have a Ring doorbell that shows him stopping over multiple times a day while I’m at work. The only happiness I have right now is that I will be picking up a Labrador Retriever puppy in the next week to bring home. I hope everyone else had a great New Year! I hope 2025 gets better for me!”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read