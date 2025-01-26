Her Husband Lied About Buying Ice Cream, So She’s Ready To Divorce Him

This 31-year-old woman and her 33-year-old husband got hitched four years ago, and they’ve been together for 11 years so far.

She can honestly say that her husband is her soulmate as well as her best friend, and they have a wonderful relationship. Yet, she’s been feeling miserable and sad in her marriage lately.

“Backstory: not too long ago, I found out he had downloaded a dating app while he was away on a work trip, but he swore left and right that he didn’t do anything,” she explained.

“After almost a week of arguing and contemplating divorce, I chose to believe him (maybe a mistake on my part, but he seemed sincere, don’t judge me), and we decided to try to work things out.”

“What bothered me, though, is that he started acting like literally NOTHING happened, so I brought this up to him. Like, I wasn’t expecting him to be groveling at my feet begging for me [to] trust him right away, but I would’ve at least liked to see him put some effort or SOMETHING.”

It’s not that her husband hasn’t been trying because he has, but she gets so irritated with everything he’s doing, especially the little lies he’s telling.

Then, yesterday, her husband went grocery shopping while she was away at work. He said he purchased a snack for her, and that filled her with joy.

When she arrived home from work, he was thrilled to present her with her favorite chocolate. She then asked what else he picked up, and he said he bought chips for himself. She was irritated for some reason by that.

She ended up sorting through some mail later in the night, and she caught sight of an ice cream container lying in the garbage.

“And it was truly then that I realized I was unhappy. Why? Because this man lied to me. I know it’s stupid, I really do,” she added.

“Like, why am I getting upset over a pint of ice cream? I then go ask my husband again what he bought at the store, and he lists the same things from earlier, and I ask him, “Is that all?” And then he confesses to the ice cream.”

“Even as I write this, I feel extremely stupid for getting upset over ice cream, but I feel like after the whole dating app situation, what else is he lying to me about, or will lie to me about? And with a straight face.”

She’s ready to divorce him since he lied about the ice cream, and she’s no longer happy in her marriage.

She’s left wondering if they’re just encountering a rough moment, as all married couples do on a long enough timeline, or if this is truly the end for them.

What do you think?

